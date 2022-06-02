Construction projects galore on UA campus

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The University of Alabama campus in Tuscaloosa is quite active these days even though school is largely out for the summer. The reason is there are scores of major construction projects going on.

If you take a drive through campus now chances are you’ll come across road closures, detour signs and it’s because of major repairs, building projects. You name it, it’s happening.

Construction being done on UA's campus (WBRC)

It doesn’t take a Ph.D in mathematics to know the number of projects taking place is big: 30 in all, all worth around $300 million.

“Around a thousand workers and numerous pieces of equipment all over campus,” said Tim Leopard, Senior Associate Vice President For Campus Development.

The biggest one of all, of course, is the new Tutwiler Dorm. That project alone is $145 million. Construction crews are in the final stages getting it ready to open by the start of the fall term.

A few streets over a part of University Boulevard in front of Russell Hall is torn up and will be for a few more weeks.

“As part of the university’s efforts to be very energy efficient and how we deliver energy on campus we’re extending our existing thermal system to Bryant Conference Center so that’s all part of that project,” said Leopard.

This is the norm for UA during the summer break: tearing things up, making repairs, cleaning up and making things new and there is a reason why they do it in the summer; good for contractors, students and faculty.

“We do as much work as we can over the summer period to minimize the disruptions on campus and just get a lot work done more efficiently but again it’s much better for the campus,” Leopard said.

All par for the course for smoother school year coming up.

The implosion of the old Tutwiler Dorm will take place on July 4 at 7:00 a.m.

