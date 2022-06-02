LawCall
Coach Saban talks Nick’s Kids Golf Tournament, football

Alabama coach Nick Saban on Nick's Kids, football season
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama head football coach Nick Saban was in Birmingham Thursday, June 2, 2022, for the annual “Nick’s Kids Golf Tournament” at Old Overton Club.

Nick’s Kids has raised more than $10 million since 2007, which is when Nick and Terry Saban arrived in Tuscaloosa.

Nick’s Kids helps children throughout West Alabama. Saban said the foundation has helped create opportunities for young people and hopefully made their quality of life a little better for them as well.

Coach also talked a little football on Thursday including a possible new rule this season, NIL and a $5,000 offer to retire. He’s not taking it.

