Chef Jonathan Harrison: Street Corn Pasta Salad

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 2:01 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Ingredients:

5 ears grilled corn removed from the cob

24oz short pasta of your choice, I like bowtie and penne cooked to directions on package

1 red bell pepper diced

1 orange bell pepper diced

1 yellow bell pepper diced

5 large jalapeños seeded and sliced into thin strips

2 tbsp lemon juice

2 tbsp lime juice

1 cup cilantro leaves plus more for garnish

1 1/2 cups Queso fresco crumbled plus more for garnish

1 1/2 cups hellmans mayo

Salt

Pepper

For the dressing:

Combine mayo, lemon, lime and salt and pepper to taste

Combine all other ingredients and stir! Add dressing to taste and garnish with cilantro and Queso fresco

