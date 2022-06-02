Chef Jonathan Harrison: Street Corn Pasta Salad

Ingredients:

5 ears grilled corn removed from the cob

24oz short pasta of your choice, I like bowtie and penne cooked to directions on package

1 red bell pepper diced

1 orange bell pepper diced

1 yellow bell pepper diced

5 large jalapeños seeded and sliced into thin strips

2 tbsp lemon juice

2 tbsp lime juice

1 cup cilantro leaves plus more for garnish

1 1/2 cups Queso fresco crumbled plus more for garnish

1 1/2 cups hellmans mayo

Salt

Pepper

For the dressing:

Combine mayo, lemon, lime and salt and pepper to taste

Combine all other ingredients and stir! Add dressing to taste and garnish with cilantro and Queso fresco

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.