Checking out Central Alabama’s summer hot spots: Fly fish on the Sipsey Fork

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - You don’t have to reel in the fun this summer when you can cast a line on the Sipsey Fork!

Brandon and Mary Carole Jackson may argue there’s nothing better than a day on the Sipsey Fork.

“I think when you’re out in nature, it really connects you to everything that’s around and you’re more focused on the moment,” Mary Carole said.

It’s easy to focus when a trout hits the hook on one of the Jackson’s fly fishing trips.

“You get to see that ah-ha moment,” Mary Carole said.

The four-hour outings are through their Riverside Fly Shop in Bug Tussel, yeah you may have to look that up on a map.

“I think being this close to Birmingham gives people an opportunity,” Brandon said.

Because this stream is the only place to trout fish year round in Alabama.

“We typically see water temps in the 50s,” Brandon added.

“It’s a beautiful day, warming up though, so the water was nice,” Will Johnson said after his trip.

“In the heat of the summer, the fish are still here because water temps never really change,” Brandon said.

What does change is the amount of kids who join the tours.

“It’s outside away from video games and introducing a whole new skillset,” Mary Carole said.

From 5 to 75, the Jackson’s take the time to teach the fly fishing basics like using quick motions and straight wrists.

“Every day I get to teach somebody different, and it’s a completely new experience with a different person when they finally get it,” Mary Carole said.

But the biggest tip: “Enjoy your time and don’t get frustrated,” Mary Carole said. “It’s a process.”

That will have you hooked!

“Something that’s a skill they can use for the rest of their lives,” Mary Carole said.

You can book tours through the Riverside Fly Shop Facebook page or their website.

