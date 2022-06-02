LawCall
Brownie Fusion: Red velvet brownie

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 2:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Red Velvet Brownie Recipe

Ingredients:

• ½ cup unsalted butter, melted

• 1 cup white sugar

• ¼ cup unsweetened cocoa powder

• 1 ounce red food coloring

• 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

• 1 teaspoon white vinegar

• Pinch of salt

• 2 large eggs

• ¾ cup all-purpose flour

Cream Cheese Frosting Ingredients:

· 1 cup of cream cheese

· 1 egg

· 1/4 cup of sugar

Directions for Cream Cheese Frosting:

1. Add cream cheese, egg and sugar into mixing bowl.

2. Blend with electric mixer until smooth.

Directions for Red Velvet Brownies:

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

2. Grease 8x8 pan and add parchment paper.

3. Whisk sugar with melted butter

4. Add cocoa, red food coloring, vanilla extract, vinegar and salt into sugar/butter mixture. Mix until well combined.

5. Whisk 2 eggs into mixture.

6. Add flour and mix until well combined.

7. Pour batter into pan.

8. Add drops of cream cheese

9. Swirl cream cheese into red velvet batter.

10. Bake 30-35 minutes.

11. Allow brownies to fully cook before cutting.

12. Enjoy!

