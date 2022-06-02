Bond set at $500K for step-grandparents indicted in ‘unimaginable’ child abuse

HAMILTON COUNTY (WXIX) - The step-grandparents accused of inflicting “unimaginable” abuse on their 13-year-old step-grandson made their first court appearances in the case Thursday.

Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge Megan Shanahan set $500,000 bonds each for Armin Rodriguez, 70, and Susan Rodriguez, 67.

They have been held without bond at the jail since late Monday following their indictments last week on charges of child endangering and complicity.

Prosecutors confirmed last week they are the parents of Amy Rodriguez Dangel, who was indicted in February for 11 counts of endangering children.

Armin Rodriguez and Susan Rodriguez both “recklessly tortured or cruelly abused the victim,” court records show.

Armin Rodriguez and Susan Rodriguez both "recklessly tortured or cruelly abused the victim," court records show.

Amy’s husband, Anthony Dangel, a now-former local fire department lieutenant, was also indicted for one count of endangering children.

“The torture perpetrated on this young child is unimaginable,” Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters said last week when the step-grandparents were indicted.

“He is safe now and with family members who love him. I hope, in time, he will heal from the horrible things that have been done to him. We will do everything in our power to ensure no child suffers at the hands of the Rodriguez family again.”

Delhi Police Lt. Joe Macaluso has described the case as “heartbreaking.”

Prosecutors say Armin and Susan Rodriguez not only knew of Amy’s alleged abuse, but they also are responsible for acts of abuse in their own home.

They are accused of:

Making the boy stand in a spare room for hours on end without being allowed to use the bathroom

Beating him with a belt

Withholding food from him

Prosecutors also say they believe the boy was monitored with cameras.

The complicity charges Armin and Susan also face stem from allegations that the two “aided or abetted Amy Dangel to commit the offense of endangering children,” according to court documents.

Relatives tell FOX19 NOW the victim has a long road ahead of him.

He currently walks with a limp, suffers from intense pain and has emotional trauma.

His aunt, Heather Coombs, said her sister, the victim’s mother, Lisa Dangel, died in January 2016.

As for Amy Rodriguez Dangel’s ongoing case, Cheviot police say they believe the mother abused her 13-year-old stepson for three years inside a home on Trevor Avenue.

Prosecutors allege she beat him with belts and spoons, starved him, strapped him to a bed and forced him to stand in a corner for hours on end without access to a restroom.

Anthony Dangel, the boy’s biological father and a now-former lieutenant with the Miami Township Fire Department, is accused of doing nothing to stop his wife from abusing his son.

The Dangels court appearance Tuesday was continued until June 29.

Anthony Dangel’s job in Miami Township was terminated March 16, according to Trustee Mike Robison.

Amy was also employed by the fire department until December 2019, according to the department fire chief.

