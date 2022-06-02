Birmingham City Council approves new police task force for Housing Authority

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham’s Housing Authority is ramping up police security after a more than three million dollar deal with the city and Birmingham Police.

“As of right now, crime is very low in the housing authority,” Housing Authority of Birmingham Director of Community Safety Ken Foreman said.

Birmingham’s Housing Authority is seeing 35 percent less crime this year compared to last, but that doesn’t mean they are relaxing security efforts.

“This agreement will ensure us that we continue that improvement,” Foreman said. “We continue to keep crime coming down.”

The agreement is a new police task force.

Right now, only eight officers, one sergeant, and one captain are assigned to patrol housing authority properties, but Birmingham City Council said now, they can have 14 officers, one sergeant, and one captain.

“It involves enforcement,” Foreman said. “It involves patrolling. It involves community policing. The whole nine yards. Everything is involved in order to fight crime more effectively. Above baseline police services will now be provided.”

It’s another way they are ramping up security for residents. They have already added extra cameras, LED lighting, and license plate readers.

Foreman said residents are happy with the upgrades.

“They like it when they see the police,” he said. “They like when police patrol their properties and interact with them. That means a safer place to live and a safer place to work.”

The new task force will cost the housing authority more than 3.2 million dollars but Foreman said safety is worth it.

“There is no amount of money that would be too much when it comes to fighting crime,” he said.

The agreement of extra officers for the housing authority is set to last for the next two years.

