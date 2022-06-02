LawCall
Fatal wreck shuts down SB lanes on I-359 at I-20/59 in Tuscaloosa

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 5:41 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A portion of the interstate is shut down this morning after a pedestrian was struck and killed on I-359 in Tuscaloosa.

I-359 southbound has been closed from the area just south of the 20/59 on-ramp to Skyland Boulevard.

Police say the pedestrian was hit around 3:30 a.m. Police and medics arrived on the scene within minutes, but the man died from his injuries.

There are heavy delays in the area.

Drivers are advised to seek an alternate route.

