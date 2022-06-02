Fatal wreck shuts down SB lanes on I-359 at I-20/59 in Tuscaloosa

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A portion of the interstate is shut down this morning after a pedestrian was struck and killed on I-359 in Tuscaloosa.

I-359 southbound has been closed from the area just south of the 20/59 on-ramp to Skyland Boulevard.

Police say the pedestrian was hit around 3:30 a.m. Police and medics arrived on the scene within minutes, but the man died from his injuries.

There are heavy delays in the area.

4:48AM *FIRST ALERT* CRASH on AL 69 SB from I-20/59 to Hwy 11 has ALL LANES BLOCKED. AL 69 NB has one lane blocked at this time. #wbrctraffic pic.twitter.com/543u7RzKUO — WBRC FOX6 Traffic (@WBRCtraffic) June 2, 2022

Drivers are advised to seek an alternate route.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.