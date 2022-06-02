LawCall
Alabama State Conference of NAACP announces 70th Annual State Convention

NAACP Alabama State Conference.
NAACP Alabama State Conference.(Source: alnaacp.org)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama State Conference of the NAACP announced its 70th Annual State Convention on Thursday, June 2 at 10 a.m.

This will be the first time in two years that it will be held in person, and the NAACP is excited about it, said State President Benard Simelton.

The convention will be held on Oct. 6-9, 2022.

The theme for this year’s convention is “Voting Power... Making Good Trouble.” It is still emphasizing the need to increase voter turnout.

The schedule of events will be available soon on the Alabama State NAACP website.

