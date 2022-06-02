Alabama basketball player to honor victims in Buffalo mass shooting

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - One Alabama basketball player is honoring the victims of the mass shooting in Buffalo in a special way.

Dominick Welch will wear number 10 for the Crimson Tide this season, to honor the ten victims who died in the Tops supermarket attack.

Welch, who is a Buffalo native, will be playing in his first year with the Crimson Tide as a graduate transfer after playing for four years at St. Bonaventure. Number 10 was previously worn by Charles Bediako.

In honor of the 10 victims who lost their lives in last month’s Tops supermarket attack, Buffalo native Dom Welch will wear No. 10 for the upcoming season. #Buffalo10 pic.twitter.com/uhAHisHinX — Alabama Men’s Basketball (@AlabamaMBB) June 2, 2022

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.