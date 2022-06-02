8-year-old child cut by flying glass when shots fired into car in Talladega

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WBRC) - An 8-year-old child was cut by flying glass when shots were fired into a car in Talladega on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, according to Talladega Police.

Officers said they responded to a shooting in the area of Hwy 275 and Howard Street at approximately 2:05 p.m.

Officers said when they arrived they were redirected to where possible victims were located at an apartment complex not far from the scene.

Officers found a white Nissan had been shot into at least five times. There were four people inside the vehicle at the time. The victim, an 8-year-old, was cut by flying glass on the left hand, according to investigators.

No one in the vehicle was struck with a projectile. The victims were treated at Citizens Baptist Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers got a description of a suspect’s vehicle from the victims. The vehicle was located, and officers said the suspect was identified as 18-year-old Ronderrius Da’Juan Threatt.

Threatt was arrested and charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.