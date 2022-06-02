LawCall
8-year-old child cut by flying glass when shots fired into car in Talladega

18-year-old suspect arrested in the case.
Ronderrius Da’Juan Threatt
Ronderrius Da’Juan Threatt(Talladega Police Department)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 1:30 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TALLADEGA, Ala. (WBRC) - An 8-year-old child was cut by flying glass when shots were fired into a car in Talladega on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, according to Talladega Police.

Officers said they responded to a shooting in the area of Hwy 275 and Howard Street at approximately 2:05 p.m.

Officers said when they arrived they were redirected to where possible victims were located at an apartment complex not far from the scene.

Officers found a white Nissan had been shot into at least five times. There were four people inside the vehicle at the time. The victim, an 8-year-old, was cut by flying glass on the left hand, according to investigators.

No one in the vehicle was struck with a projectile. The victims were treated at Citizens Baptist Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers got a description of a suspect’s vehicle from the victims. The vehicle was located, and officers said the suspect was identified as 18-year-old Ronderrius Da’Juan Threatt.

Threatt was arrested and charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

