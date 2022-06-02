LawCall
13-year-old Alabama student makes it to round 5 in Scripps National Spelling Bee

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Braydon Syx, a 13-year-old student from West Blocton Middle School, was eliminated in round five of the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

Syx’s word was “tektite.” He spelled it “tectite.”

Besides spelling, Syx plays piano and just started football.

Syx said his older brother used to help him study in years past.

The 94th Scripps National Spelling Bee finals are Thursday night, June 2, 2022.

