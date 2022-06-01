LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

US gas prices jump to record highs

Gas prices in the U.S. continue to soar through the summer.
Gas prices in the U.S. continue to soar through the summer.(MGN)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Millions of people across the U.S. are facing even higher gas prices.

The national average for regular gasoline jumped five cents Wednesday, hitting a new all-time record of $4.67 a gallon.

AAA also reports that seven states now average $5 a gallon or higher, including California and, more recently, Illinois.

Soaring gas prices are led in part by strong demand as people ramp up travel plans and a sluggish supply.

The jump also comes after the European Union reached a deal to ban 90% of its Russian oil imports by the end of the year.

Prices are expected to keep surging.

One analyst said he expects the national average to hit $4.75 in the next 10 days.

Gas prices, adjusted for inflation, hit a 10-year high this weekend, according to federal officials (CNN, WCCO, FOX NEWS SUNDAY)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to ICE, “Operation Lost Souls” recovered 70 missing children who range in ages from...
70 missing children recovered from human trafficking operation in Texas, ICE says
Sharon Simmons left from her assigned job location around 2:27 p.m in Birmingham.
Authorities recapture inmate who escaped Sunday afternoon
Homicide investigation in 4200 block of 41st Avenue North
21-year-old man shot and killed Tuesday afternoon in north Birmingham identified
Homicide investigation on Center Street N Birmingham
Birmingham homicide victim found in front yard ID’d
Deadly domestic incident at Trussville home
Trussville PD: Woman confirmed dead after husband sets up barricade, tells police he killed his wife

Latest News

Adm. Linda Fagan attends a change of command ceremony at U.S. Coast Guard headquarters,...
Biden says 1st female armed services chief is ‘about time’
President Joe Biden hails new Coast Guard leader Admiral Linda Fagan on Wednesday.
Biden salutes first female armed forces branch leader
Police Chief Pete Arredondo is not cooperating with the Texas elementary school shooting...
Uvalde school police chief says he’s still cooperating
Deadly domestic incident at Trussville home
Trussville PD: Woman confirmed dead after husband sets up barricade, tells police he killed his wife