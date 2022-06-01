LawCall
Trussville PD: Man shoots, kills wife following barricade

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 6:03 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - One person is dead after a man barricaded himself in a home early Wednesday morning according to Lt. Riner with Trussville PD.

The incident began around 2 a.m. after a man barricaded himself in a home on East Brooke Drive. Officials remained on the scene for several hours.

A witness at the scene reported hearing several gunshots around 5 a.m.

Police confirmed a short time later that a man had been transported to the hospital and a woman had been shot and killed. According to police the victim was the suspects wife.

Fatal shooting at Trussville home
Fatal shooting at Trussville home(wbrc)
Fatal shooting at Trussville home
Fatal shooting at Trussville home(wbrc)
Fatal shooting at Trussville home
Fatal shooting at Trussville home(wbrc)

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

