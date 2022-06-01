Trussville PD: Man shoots, kills wife following barricade

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - One person is dead after a man barricaded himself in a home early Wednesday morning according to Lt. Riner with Trussville PD.

The incident began around 2 a.m. after a man barricaded himself in a home on East Brooke Drive. Officials remained on the scene for several hours.

A witness at the scene reported hearing several gunshots around 5 a.m.

Police confirmed a short time later that a man had been transported to the hospital and a woman had been shot and killed. According to police the victim was the suspects wife.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

