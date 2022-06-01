Trussville church, Chamber partner on scam alert seminar

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - The Seasoned Adult Ministry of First Baptist Church Trussville and the Trussville Area Chamber of Commerce are partnering to present a Scam Alert Seminar on Sunday, June 12, at 3:00 p.m., in the church’s Fellowship Hall.

“We’ll be hearing from experts about protecting yourself from fraud related to home repair, technology, finances, identity theft, romance and more,” said Bob Smith, First Baptist’s Minister to Seasoned Adults. “Fraud is an issue that affects all ages, even children. So while we certainly want to educate senior adults since they’re a group regularly targeted by scammers, this seminar is for anybody susceptible to scams. And that means everybody.”

Scheduled speakers for the event are Felicia English, a Special Agent with the FBI, Birmingham Division, and Kristen S. Osborne, an Assistant United States Attorney for the Northern District of Alabama.

The Scam Alert Seminar is open to the public and free-of-charge, but for planning purposes, registration is encouraged. To sign up, go to https://fbctrussville.tpsdb.com/OnlineReg/1119 or call the chamber office at (205) 655-7535.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.