Texas school shooting brings school security into focus for two West Alabama school districts

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - More than a week after a gunman massacred 19 children and two adults in a Texas school shooting, local school districts are taking another look at their security plan. Some school systems say they’re always tweaking their school security regardless if the shooting in Texas had happened or not.

The two school systems in Tuscaloosa County say they’re either revisiting their school plan or it’s always evolving. Either way, what happened in Texas got their attention.

In the Tuscaloosa City school district, Dr. Mike Daria not only makes it a top priority but puts a tremendous value on keeping all 11-thousand students safe at more than 21 public city schools, schools manned by hundreds of teachers and personnel.

“It’s part of what we believe is important to have an effective school. You have to have safety as a priority and value,” said Tuscaloosa City school superintendent Dr. Mike Daria.

When Dr. Daria heard about the tragedy in Texas, he immediately made it a point to revisit how do they things around here.

“Just had a meeting with principals today. We talked about current safety plans and their reflections on those plans. We do this process every year,” he said.

But Dr. Daria also points out school safety is a never-ending assignment; always evolving, always searching the best and most efficient way to make kids feel safe so they can learn.

“If they don’t have that safety at school, they’re not going to be their best, not going to be their best students in learning and not going to their best teachers teaching,” he said.

For obvious reasons, Dr. Daria wouldn’t share specifics on what’s being done behind the scenes. What is out in the open is school safety is a hot topic among educators and will never take a back seat with another school year beginning in mid-August.

In the county school district, school leaders say what happened in Texas didn’t cause them to re-think any security issues because they’re always looking at how to make schools safer.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.