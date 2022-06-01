LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Teen arrested in Pike Road robbery, shooting

Montgomery County Sheriff Derrick Cunningham says a 16-year-old suspect has been arrested in...
Montgomery County Sheriff Derrick Cunningham says a 16-year-old suspect has been arrested in connection to Tuesday afternoon’s robbery and shooting in Pike Road.((Source: WSFA 12 News))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKE ROAD, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery County Sheriff Derrick Cunningham held a news conference Wednesday morning to confirm details about a 16-year-old suspect who was arrested overnight in connection to a robbery and shootout in Pike Road.

The sheriff has not identified the suspect because he is a juvenile but says he’s facing a number of charges including attempted murder, first-degree robbery and discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle. The suspect was arrested Tuesday night after traveling to a rural hospital’s emergency room for treatment of a gunshot wound.

The suspect remains hospitalized, according to the sheriff, but once released into police custody he will be held on a $330,000 cash bond.

Cunningham said law enforcement responded to the Dollar General at 9711 Vaughn Road around 4 p.m. on reports of a robbery-in-progress. The suspect fled from the store on foot but was confronted by a witness in a pickup truck who followed the teen.

The suspect allegedly fired a gun at the witness, striking the person’s vehicle. The witness then returned fire, according to the sheriff, before the suspect fled to a residential area where he jumped a fence and burglarized a home in the Lochshire subdivision, located near the Dollar General.

The homeowner confronted the suspect, who fled the area, the sheriff noted.

Investigators flooded into Lochshire in search of the suspect, but the sheriff said video footage later recovered showed the suspect getting into his vehicle at 4:16 p.m., which was parked at the Z Tech gas station at 9611 Vaughn Road.

Once in the vehicle, the suspect fled the area. He was arrested after going to Bullock County Hospital around 9:30 p.m. where he sought treatment in the emergency room for a gunshot wound, the severity of which was not released.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to ICE, “Operation Lost Souls” recovered 70 missing children who range in ages from...
70 missing children recovered from human trafficking operation in Texas, ICE says
Sharon Simmons left from her assigned job location around 2:27 p.m in Birmingham.
Authorities recapture inmate who escaped Sunday afternoon
Homicide investigation in 4200 block of 41st Avenue North
21-year-old man shot and killed Tuesday afternoon in north Birmingham identified
Homicide investigation on Center Street N Birmingham
Birmingham homicide victim found in front yard ID’d
Deadly domestic incident at Trussville home
Trussville PD: Woman confirmed dead after husband sets up barricade, tells police he killed his wife

Latest News

Leeds, Talladega earn Main Street Alabama designation
Deadly domestic incident at Trussville home
Trussville PD: Woman confirmed dead after husband sets up barricade, tells police he killed his wife
Hoover's summer feeding program began Wednesday, June 1.
Hoover summer feeding program begins June 1
David Carr from Midfield, AL is skill level 3 player in pool and yet recently Carr won the APA...
Behind the eight ball in a wheelchair