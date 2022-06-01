Shelby County school summer food program filling the void

COLUMBIANA, Ala. (WBRC) - With school now out, several families are struggling to feed their children. That’s a huge reason why summer lunch programs exist and the Shelby County School District will be offering meals as early as June 1.

Meals will be free to all those 18 and under. The program returns June 1 and between then and June 30, lunch will be available at several Shelby County schools.

Starting Wednesday, you can pick up lunch at either Calera Elementary School or Shelby County High School. Vincent Elementary School and Montevallo High School will also participate later in June. For the particular dates, you can head over to the Shelby County school district website.

The Child Nutrition Program coordinator says this is all about providing for the students most in need.

“It’s a good feeling and it’s the right thing to do. So we take care of the schools and children. It’s just the right thing to do for the children and it does help. They went from having two meals provided a day and now those meals are gone. So we help fill that void, fill that need where it is at,” said Shelby County School District Child Nutrition Program Coordinator Nathan Hayes.

You can pick up these meals between 10 and 10:30, and the district is asking anyone who is trying to secure a meal for their child call ahead - that way the staff can make the necessary preparations on the day.

