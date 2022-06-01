LawCall
Police: Girl, 10, fatally shot neighbor her mom was fighting with

While the 10-year-old's mother is facing charges, it is still been decided whether the girl herself will be charged. (WFTV, FAMILY PHOTOS, CNN)
By WFTV Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 12:29 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ORLANDO, Fla. (WFTV) - A Florida woman is facing manslaughter charges after police say her 10-year-old daughter shot and killed a neighbor with whom her mother got into a fight.

Friends and neighbors say 41-year-old Lashun “Bones” Rodgers was grilling out, celebrating Memorial Day at her apartment. They say 31-year-old Lakrisha Isaac was drunk and slapped Rodgers, who hit Isaac back.

Police say the two women began fighting, and Isaac handed a bag with a gun in it to her 10-year-old daughter. The girl allegedly pulled out the weapon and shot Rodgers twice, killing her.

Police say 41-year-old Lashun “Bones” Rodgers was fatally shot by her neighbor's 10-year-old daughter. She is being remembered as a "giving, loving" person.(Source: Family photos, WFTV via CNN)

Isaac is facing multiple charges, including manslaughter by culpable negligence and child neglect. She is in jail without bond.

Meanwhile, her daughter is in the care of the Department of Children and Families. The state attorney’s office is deciding whether to charge her.

Family and friends say Rodgers was known for giving neighborhood kids money and loved by her daughter and grandchild, who just had open heart surgery.

“Bones giving, loving. Bones will give you the shoes and the shirt off her back, literally. I’ve seen her do it,” said Rodgers’ best friend, Stacey Johnson. “And she kept you laughing. Her humor… Oh my God, her spirit was awesome.”

Those left with just Rodgers’ memory say the 10-year-old accused of shooting her needs help, and they want her locked up.

Copyright 2022 WFTV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

