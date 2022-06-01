Plan for new state-of-the-art recreation and athletic complex at Samford

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Samford University announced a $65 million capital project to create a new state-of-the-art recreation and athletic complex.

The plan is to renovate existing buildings to create a new state-of-the-art recreation and athletic complex, university officials announced.

The project will create a world-class campus recreation center providing students and employees with expanded opportunities to improve physical fitness and mental wellness as well as new spaces for campus events and student gatherings.

State-of-the-Art Recreation Complex (Samford University)

Additional facilities will provide new practice and training spaces for the university’s 17 Division I athletic teams.

This is the largest capital project in the university’s history.

Construction, which is scheduled to begin in early 2023, includes investments in four separate buildings totaling 154,000 square feet:

Seibert Hall will be completely redesigned to include two basketball courts, a new multi-use court, studios for fitness classes, an e-sports studio, dance studios, state-of-the-art weight and cardio machines, a multi-purpose workout area, and common areas for students to gather, with lounge areas, a coffee house and a 24-hour convenience store.

Bashinsky Field House will be a fully refurbished, dedicated facility for Samford student-athletes, including new training spaces for teams and dedicated practice spaces for the men’s and women’s basketball and volleyball programs.

A third building will be constructed adjacent to Seibert Hall and encompass 20,000 square feet of recreation and event space. The new facility will include a suspended indoor track, additional basketball courts and cardio spaces, sound and staging to host campus events, a catering kitchen, covered outdoor athletic space, a pedestrian walkway and a covered balcony that overlooks Bobby Bowden Field.

The first floor of the Dwight and Lucille Beeson Center, located directly across the street from the complex, also will be renovated to serve as the new home for the university’s health center and counseling services.

