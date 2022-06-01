LawCall
PARA day camps start for the summer

By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 9:33 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The beginning of summer also means the start of a long-running tradition for many communities, summer camp.

PARA day camps, ran by the Tuscaloosa Parks and Recreation Authority, officially opened for the first day for summer on Tuesday.

WBRC got a chance to see some of the campers cut loose and start what will hopefully be a fun summer camp experience. We visited the Bobby Miller Center, where kids used every aspect of an indoor playground.

The Bobby Miller Center is one of five different Tuscaloosa-area locations. And now the day camps are returning to how they were before the pandemic.

Mask wearing and social distancing isn’t required as it was last year. There’s more flexibility in what PARA can offer the kids. But PARA officials said they kept some coronavirus protocols in place because campers and camp counselors liked them.

“We’re keeping kids in smaller groups, or pods as we call them. And that’s something we learned from COVID. And we’re trying to get outside more. You know PARA has all of these parks, pools, facilities, so outdoor facilities,” according to PARA spokeswoman Becky Booker.

Teachers are also hired as camp counselors during the day camps. Bookers said that they believe keeping those kids engaged helps lessen the chance for summer slide before school starts in the Fall.

