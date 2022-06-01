One injured after house fire in West Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities with the Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that one person suffered a burn injury after a house fire in West Birmingham.

This happened in the 1600 block of 43rd Street Ensley. Crews say the house has a lot of fire showing.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more information.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.