One injured after house fire in West Birmingham

Crews battling house fire in Ensley
Crews battling house fire in Ensley(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities with the Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that one person suffered a burn injury after a house fire in West Birmingham.

This happened in the 1600 block of 43rd Street Ensley. Crews say the house has a lot of fire showing.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more information.

