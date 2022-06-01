North Tuscaloosa Co. months away from getting another storm shelter

Tuscaloosa County, Ala, (WBRC) -A new storm shelter is on the way for a northern part of Tuscaloosa County. The new tube-like steel shelter will be built in the Samantha community, which is one of the fastest growing areas of Tuscaloosa County. That approval came Wednesday morning during the Tuscaloosa County Commission meeting. The entire cost of the new shelter will be around $81,000.

The shelter will be large enough to hold 65 people. Commissioner Stan Acker sponsored the proposal and received full support by fellow commissioners to move forward with the project. Commissioner Acker anticipates work to begin this summer with a completion date by the end of the summer.

“It’s coming from the American Rescue Act revenue recovery act fund.. that $81,000 but now the money to maintain it will come from the regular county budget. This area is a growing area. There’s more people moving up here. There’s more need and as we know from history tornado shelters save lives,” said Tuscaloosa County District One Commissioner Stan Acker.

Once it’s built this will make public shelter number nine in district one of Tuscaloosa County.

