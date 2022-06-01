LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

More Alabamians eligible for WIC program after guidelines expanded

The WIC program provides supplemental nutrition to those in need. It is for pregnant or nursing...
The WIC program provides supplemental nutrition to those in need. It is for pregnant or nursing women or those who have given birth within the last six months. Additionally, those who are parents/guardians of a child up to age 5 also qualify.(KWCH)
By Sally Pitts
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - More people may qualify for Alabama’s Women, Infants, and Children program, more commonly known as WIC, after an increase in income guidelines were recently approved.

The program provides supplemental nutrition to those in need. It is for pregnant or nursing women or those who have given birth within the last six months. Additionally, those who are parents/guardians of a child up to age 5 also qualify.

WIC participants may receive food benefits, free nutrition education, breastfeeding support and healthcare referrals.

Dr. Wesley Stubblefield with the Alabama Department of Public Health says the WIC Program can have lifelong benefits.

“When people can go and get those free fruits and vegetables that are provided out of the program, then they can introduce their children to different foods, hopefully to limit some of the food pickiness in the future, and also help with the possibility of becoming overweight and the complications that come with that,” Stubblefield explained.

WIC is open to participants with incomes up to 185 percent of the federal poverty level. Check the table below to see whether your family qualifies.

FAMILY SIZE*ANNUAL INCOMEWEEKLY INCOME
2$33,874$652
3$42,606$820
4$51,338$988
5$60,070$1,156
6$68,802$1,324

For additional family sizes, please visit https://www.alabamapublichealth.gov/wic/.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to ICE, “Operation Lost Souls” recovered 70 missing children who range in ages from...
70 missing children recovered from human trafficking operation in Texas, ICE says
Sharon Simmons left from her assigned job location around 2:27 p.m in Birmingham.
Authorities recapture inmate who escaped Sunday afternoon
Deadly domestic incident at Trussville home
Trussville PD: Woman confirmed dead after husband sets up barricade, tells police he killed his wife
In this combination photo, the actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are seen in court in Fairfax,...
Johnny Depp awarded $10M, Amber Heard $2M in split libel lawsuit verdict
Homicide investigation in 4200 block of 41st Avenue North
21-year-old man shot and killed Tuesday afternoon in north Birmingham identified

Latest News

More than a week after a gunman massacred 19 children and two adults in a Texas school...
Texas school shooting brings school security into focus for two West Alabama school districts
Deadly domestic incident at Trussville home
Trussville PD: Woman confirmed dead after husband sets up barricade, tells police he killed his wife
A rendering of an entrance to Gray Television's Assembly Studios in the metropolitan Atlanta...
Gray Television announces NBCUniversal deal for new studios
Montgomery County Sheriff Derrick Cunningham says a 16-year-old suspect has been arrested in...
Teen arrested at hospital following Pike Road robbery, shootout