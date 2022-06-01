Leeds, Talladega earn Main Street Alabama designation

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Two cities in East Alabama have earned the Main Street Alabama designation.

Main Street announced Leeds and Talladega will both be Main Street Alabama cities.

According to the website, “A nonprofit organization, Main Street Alabama stresses public-private partnerships, broad community engagement, and strategies that create jobs, spark new investment, attract visitors, and spur growth. Main Street builds on the authentic history, culture, and attributes of specific places, to bring sustainable change.”

Main Street Alabama is focused on bringing jobs, dollars and people back to Alabama’s historic communities.

We look forward to working with these communities! pic.twitter.com/POc7bLzh17 — Main Street Alabama (@MainStreetAl) June 1, 2022

Demopolis and LaFayette are also on this year’s list.

