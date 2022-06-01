LawCall
Advertisement

Leeds, Talladega earn Main Street Alabama designation

(WBRC Fox6 News)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Two cities in East Alabama have earned the Main Street Alabama designation.

Main Street announced Leeds and Talladega will both be Main Street Alabama cities.

According to the website, “A nonprofit organization, Main Street Alabama stresses public-private partnerships, broad community engagement, and strategies that create jobs, spark new investment, attract visitors, and spur growth. Main Street builds on the authentic history, culture, and attributes of specific places, to bring sustainable change.”

Main Street Alabama is focused on bringing jobs, dollars and people back to Alabama’s historic communities.

Demopolis and LaFayette are also on this year’s list.

