Johnny Hammock resigning as Tallassee mayor

TALLASSEE, Ala. (WSFA) - Tallassee Mayor Johnny Hammock announced he is stepping down, effective June 30.

Hammock has served as mayor for the last six years. He said in a statement he made the decision after “many prayers and discussions with his wife.”

“I am proud of the work we have accomplished during my administration that moved Tallassee forward with much needed infrastructure improvements, a new high school, public safety improvements, and procurement of millions in grant dollars,” Hammock said in the statement.

Hammock thanked his constituents who supported him through the years.

“I have full confidence in the Tallassee City Council with their succession plan and moving Tallassee forward into the future,” he added.

Mayor Pro Tem Bill Godwin said the City Council is putting together a transition plan for implementation on or around July.

“The purpose of this plan will be to continue moving our city in a positive direction and providing essential and needed services, thereby, enhancing the quality of life for all who live in and near our great city,” Godwin said.

Hammock was running for Place One on the Public Service Commission. He lost to Jeremy Oden in the Republican primary.

In January, Hammock was arrested in Orange Beach on a domestic violence charge. An Elmore County judge granted a protection order for his wife.

Hammock issued an apology in March following months of contention with the city council and the arrest.

Hammock says he plans to move into the private sector working in economic development, community development and business development.

