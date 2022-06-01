LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Instagram launches Amber Alerts for missing children

Instagram is launching Amber Alerts to notify users of missing children in their area.
Instagram is launching Amber Alerts to notify users of missing children in their area.(CNN, Meta)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - You are going to start seeing Amber Alerts on Instagram.

Starting Wednesday, the social media platform will notify users of missing children in their area as reported by law enforcement.

Posts will include details about the missing child, as well as photos and the location of the suspected abduction.

An executive with Instagram’s parent company Meta says the alerts will be rare and specific to the search area.

Amber Alert posts are also designed to be shared with friends and followers to further spread awareness.

Other platforms have already been sharing information about missing children for years.

Facebook started including Amber Alerts in 2015 and Google began sharing Amber Alerts to users in 2012.

Copyright 2022 via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to ICE, “Operation Lost Souls” recovered 70 missing children who range in ages from...
70 missing children recovered from human trafficking operation in Texas, ICE says
Sharon Simmons left from her assigned job location around 2:27 p.m in Birmingham.
Authorities recapture inmate who escaped Sunday afternoon
Deadly domestic incident at Trussville home
Trussville PD: Woman confirmed dead after husband sets up barricade, tells police he killed his wife
In this combination photo, the actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are seen in court in Fairfax,...
Johnny Depp awarded $10M, Amber Heard $2M in split libel lawsuit verdict
Homicide investigation in 4200 block of 41st Avenue North
21-year-old man shot and killed Tuesday afternoon in north Birmingham identified

Latest News

The new tube-like steel shelter will be built in the Samantha community, which is one of the...
North Tuscaloosa Co. months away from getting another storm shelter
FILE - In this Sept. 5, 2018 file photo, Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg testifies during the...
Sheryl Sandberg, No. 2 executive at Facebook parent company, is stepping down
In this combination photo, the actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are seen in court in Fairfax,...
Johnny Depp awarded $10M, Amber Heard $2M in split libel lawsuit verdict
The suspect in a robbery and shootout outside the Pike Road Dollar General was recorded on...
Video shows shootout between Pike Road robbery suspect, witness
Does the truth matter when it comes to Johnny Depp and Amber Heard getting work? (ASSOCIATED...
Can the careers of Depp and Heard bounce back?