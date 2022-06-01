Hoover seeing economic boost from sporting event tourism

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Businesses are booming in Hoover after a busy weekend with the SEC Baseball Championship in town.

City Manager Allan Rice said sports tourism is one of the biggest drivers in Hoover’s economy, with high school, college, and select tournaments almost every weekend at the Hoover Met.

Rice said the SEC Baseball Championship and the Regions Golf Tournament are their two biggest events and they saw 140,000 people in Hoover this weekend alone.

Rice said they are still waiting to see the dollar amount both tournaments brought in, but he said hotels and RV parks were sold out, and local restaurants were packed all weekend.

Rice said they expect the baseball tournament to bring in similar numbers to before COVID, which in 2019 was $14 million spent all around town. Rice said big sporting events can also lead to more economic growth in Hoover down the line.

“Some of those people are decision makers,” Rice said. “Some of them own their own businesses and a lot of people are able to work from wherever they choose now. They might select Hoover as their next location, which will add to our economic development prospects going forward.”

Rice said Hoover has hosted the SEC baseball championship for the last 22 years and they have a few more years agreed upon already, but he thinks it will become a long term partnership after that.

