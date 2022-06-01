Fultondale first responders recommend staying cool and hydrated in hotter weather

FULTONDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - If you think it’s hotter outside than it should be, you’re right.

Our temperatures have been above normal!

That means you need to take precautions earlier than you’re used to to ensure you’re safe in this heat.

When it gets hotter outside, first responders like Fultondale Fire Chief Justin McKenzie are on high alert for heat-related calls.

He said the easiest thing to do is probably the most obvious - drink fluids.

But he recommends avoiding the drinks you might enjoy best, like teas or sodas.

He said the sugar and caffeine in those drinks actually causes you to become more dehydrated.

Instead, he recommends drinking a mixture of sports drinks for electrolytes, and water to replenish the fluids you’ve lost.

Chief McKenzie said it’s important to drink water throughout the day, but if you know you’re going to be doing strenuous work in the heat, you’ll want to start hydrating at least the night before.

He also said your body will tell you when you’ve been in the sun too long.

“Blurred vision, or like say if you’re working in the yard, you bend over and you stand up and you start feeling like, what you say, the blood rushing down, things like that are indications that you’re dehydrated. If you start feeling cramps or you’ve realized that you’ve stopped sweating, then make sure that you immediately get inside in a cool area and start becoming hydrated. If it starts getting worse and you start getting dizzy, then we ask you to go ahead and call 911 and let us come out and check you out,” Chief McKenzie explained.

Chief McKenzie added that it’s especially important to look after the very young and elderly during the hotter months making sure they’re getting plenty of water.

He said if you have to work outside, try to do it early in the morning or later at night when the heat isn’t as intense, and take breaks often.

