Free meals for kids in Birmingham this summer begin June 13(Canva)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 9:37 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Kids in Birmingham will be able to eat for free this summer through the Summer Food Service Program.

The Birmingham City Schools Child Nutrition Program staff will prepare the food at various school locations June 13 – July 22.

Lunch will be available on site for students in Sensational Summer Learning June 13 – July 8, 2022. Kids who are not enrolled in summer learning can pick up meals at 41 school sites through June 30 from noon to 1 p.m. Also, meals will be available from noon to 1 p.m. at Harris Homes, Todd Homes, Marks Village and Tom Brown public housing communities and at Martha Gaskins Elementary School from June 13 through July 22.

Because of USDA guidelines, meals at the public housing communities and at Martha Gaskins will not be available for takeout.

Michelle Sailes, child nutrition director for BCS, said she is pleased that the district can once again make meals available for area youths. “Children in our communities still have a great need for meals during the summer,” Sailes said. “Birmingham City Schools is a meal sponsor through the USDA, and we look forward to providing free access to nutritious food.”

