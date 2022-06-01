First Alert for heat and isolated storms Wednesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Wednesday and first day of meteorological summer! Meteorological summer includes the months of June, July, and August. It will feel like summer this afternoon as temperatures climb into the upper 80s and lower 90s. We are starting out the day dry and warm with temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us dry and mostly clear. All the active weather remains in the Central United States thanks to a cold front. It is triggering heavy rain and numerous flash flood warnings in parts of Oklahoma, Kansas, and Missouri this morning. This cold front is forecast to inch closer to the Southeast over the next 24-48 hours. It will hopefully provide us a better chance to see some showers and storms by tomorrow afternoon. We’ll likely end up mostly dry today with a mostly sunny sky. Highs are forecast to heat up into the lower 90s with light wind speeds. We’ll introduce a 20% chance for an isolated shower or storm, but most of us will remain dry this afternoon. Humidity levels will end up a little higher, so the heat index could end up in the mid 90s this afternoon. Just make sure you stay hydrated and take several breaks if you must work outside this afternoon. Temperatures are forecast to cool into the lower 80s by 8 PM.

Next Big Thing: The big story this week is the higher rain chances expected for tomorrow. Tomorrow morning should start off dry and warm with temperatures in the lower 70s. The first half of the day will likely end up hot and dry with temperatures heating up into the upper 80s with a few spots near 90°F. A cold front will move into northwest Alabama tomorrow afternoon and evening. Ahead of the front, scattered showers and storms will likely fire up. Storms that develop tomorrow afternoon and evening could become strong or severe. The main threats include damaging winds, large hail, and frequent lightning. The greatest threat for stronger storms will likely occur along and north of I-20/59. Storms will likely weaken as they push to the southeast Thursday evening/night. Rain chance tomorrow is up to 50%. If you don’t see rain tomorrow, you’ll likely stay dry going into next week. Make sure you have ways to receive important weather information by monitoring the WBRC First Alert Weather app.

Drier Air Moves in Friday: The good news about the upcoming cold front is that it will likely lower our humidity levels going into the weekend. Friday will end up mostly dry and slightly cooler. Morning temperatures could start out in the mid to upper 60s with highs in the mid to upper 80s. We’ll likely see a partly cloudy sky with mostly dry conditions. If we see a lone shower or storm Friday afternoon, it will likely be south of I-20 and into parts of south Alabama. Dew points will end up lower as we head into the afternoon and evening hours, so it won’t feel too bad outside.

Dry Saturday: Saturday is shaping up to be the best day of the weekend. We’ll start the morning off cooler with temperatures in the lower 60s. Parts of north Alabama could wake up with temperatures in the upper 50s. If you want to get some yard work out of the way this weekend, you should take advantage of the cooler temperatures Saturday morning. We should see a mostly sunny sky Saturday afternoon with highs in the upper 80s. Dew points will remain low, so humidity levels should stay in the comfortable range. I doubt we’ll see any rain Saturday thanks to the dry air in place. If you plan on heading out to the lake, USFL football games, or attending Alabaster CityFest, you’ll want to apply the sunscreen and wear a hat and sunglasses. It’ll be a warm and mostly sunny afternoon. Plan for dry conditions at Protective Stadium Saturday evening for the Garth Brooks concert. Temperatures will likely cool into the upper 70s for the show.

Hot Pattern Continues into Next Week: The forecast looks typical for June as we head into next week. Morning temperatures are forecast to warm into the upper 60s and lower 70s. High temperatures will likely climb into the lower 90s Sunday afternoon and continue into next week. Humidity levels will likely climb a little, so we can’t rule out isolated storms each day. Models are inconsistent showing our rain chances for next week, so confidence is not high that we’ll see a lot of activity across the region. You’ll likely have to water the lawns/garden next week.

Tropical Update: The National Hurricane Center is highlighting a high chance that we’ll see our first tropical depression or storm of the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season form. Odds have increased to 70% as it moves to the northeast towards the Florida Peninsula. If it becomes a tropical storm, it will receive the name “Alex”. The good news about this system is that it is highly unlikely for it to impact Central Alabama or the Gulf Coast. Most of the models have it pushing into the Florida Peninsula Friday into Saturday producing gusty winds and heavy rainfall. If it hits Florida, it will likely remain weak thanks to wind shear in the area. It will then move into the Atlantic and should move away from the United States. We will monitor this system over the next several days and keep you updated on the forecast. Hurricane season officially begins today and ends on November 30th. The upcoming season is forecast to be active.

