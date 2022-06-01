Construction work, permitting to pause near World Games venues in B’ham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Ahead of the 2022 World Games, the city of Birmingham has announced a temporary suspension of certain residential and commercial construction work and permits.

Officials say this will allow law enforcement and other officials to “create a safe, efficient navigation system of the facilities and surrounding areas.”

The first phase of that suspension begins June 21.

For more details, read the press release from the City of Birmingham below:

Birmingham, AL – In preparation for the 2022 World Games, the City of Birmingham is administering a temporary suspension of certain residential and commercial construction work and permits within the perimeters of the venues for the games. This will allow law enforcement, city planning and transportation officials to create a safe, efficient navigation system of the facilities and surrounding areas. The first phase of the suspension begins on June 21.

The work and permit suspension includes the construction, alteration, enlargement, repair, and demolition of all structures; including the excavation, grading, filling, or clearing of land; as well as utility related permits and other various permits. This applies to the areas that surround the following World Games venues:

· Protective Stadium

· Central Downtown

· UAB

· Avondale Park

· CrossPlex

· Sloss Furnaces

· Legion Field

· Birmingham Southern

An exception may be granted if halting the construction project will cause significant damage or if an emergency necessitating a construction repair is needed. This program will go into effect in two tiers to mitigate its impact on the community as much as possible.

Tier I permits (See FAQs)

· No Tier I permits will be allowed after June 21. (Note: For the Central Downtown area, only Tier I permits will be restricted within the perimeter.)

Tier II permits (See FAQs)

· No Tier II permits will be allowed beginning July 1.

Inspections for both Tier I and Tier II permits may continue up to June 30, 2022. Construction permits and work for the suspended areas may resume on July 18. All permit activities and inspections will continue as normal citywide except for the temporary suspension within the designated restricted area.

During the World Games, a remote permit office will be identified for all normal permitting activities. For more information, call 205-254-2252 or 205-254-2904 to speak a Plans Examiner. You can also go to birminghamal.gov/bhamready.

