Chilton County school pay issue set to be battled in court

CLANTON, Ala. (WBRC) - The two sides involved in the alleged overpayment sage in the Chilton County school district met in court Tuesday, but the meeting was very brief.

The two formally agreed that the superintendent would not attempt to go after the money from the employees until this saga plays out in court.

This has been an incredibly difficult few months for Shellie Smith and Christie Payne.

“I pace the floor. I cry. I just don’t know what to do. You can’t plan anything because you are afraid to spend any money because you don’t know if you’re going to have it,” said Christie Payne.

Payne is the lunchroom manager at Verbena High School. She says she has worked tirelessly for the district for the last 18 years and she is looking forward to some resolution. That could still be months away.

“We were only here today because of the temporary restraining order and today due to the preliminary injunction we got see to see if the order would go forward,” said one AEA lawyer.

While the temporary restraining order was removed, the two sides agreed that no effort will be made to recover the money until after this saga plays out in court.

“We got to wait for the judge to schedule a hearing and lawsuit. We feel confident about our position. We welcome our day in court. We want our day in court,” said AEA Associate Executive Director Theron Stokes.

The superintendent’s lawyer stressing they have no comment at this time and we will update you with the latest developments once another hearing is scheduled.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.