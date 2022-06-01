LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Behind the eight ball in a wheelchair

By Sheldon Haygood
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 9:35 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - There was a time when David Carr might have thought life was putting him behind the eight ball, but not any more.

Carr from Midfield, AL is a skill level 3 player in pool and recently he won the American Poolplayers Association Wheelchair Championship in Las Vegas.

“I’m still a little bit in shock,” said Carr. “I mean lets face it, I’m good at times, but others do have more skill. It’s just for that weekend things just fell into place and I was having fun. I hit the shots I needed to win. It’s really quite surreal.”

Carr was paralyzed in a bizarre accident in July of 2016. While battling depression Carr found an outlet in shooting pool and he got hooked playing at his favorite pool hall, Axe House in Hoover.

This is Carr’s story from his accident almost six years ago to his recent success shooting pool in Vegas..

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to ICE, “Operation Lost Souls” recovered 70 missing children who range in ages from...
70 missing children recovered from human trafficking operation in Texas, ICE says
Sharon Simmons left from her assigned job location around 2:27 p.m in Birmingham.
Authorities recapture inmate who escaped Sunday afternoon
Homicide investigation in 4200 block of 41st Avenue North
21-year-old man shot and killed Tuesday afternoon in north Birmingham identified
Homicide investigation on Center Street N Birmingham
Birmingham homicide victim found in front yard ID’d
The Charleston Police Department says multiple people were shot in downtown Charleston Monday...
10 wounded in S.C. mass shooting, mayor says

Latest News

ADPH: More than 1.3M positive COVID-19 cases
PTSD treatment saving lives
Pilot program for veteran PTSD treatment expanding across the state
If you got a chance to get outside for Memorial Day, hopefully you remembered to pack some...
Doctors: Slather on the sunscreen
ADPH is making changes to WIC program amid formula shortage.
ADPH allowing changes to WIC program amid formula shortage