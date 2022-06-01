Behind the eight ball in a wheelchair

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - There was a time when David Carr might have thought life was putting him behind the eight ball, but not any more.

Carr from Midfield, AL is a skill level 3 player in pool and recently he won the American Poolplayers Association Wheelchair Championship in Las Vegas.

“I’m still a little bit in shock,” said Carr. “I mean lets face it, I’m good at times, but others do have more skill. It’s just for that weekend things just fell into place and I was having fun. I hit the shots I needed to win. It’s really quite surreal.”

Carr was paralyzed in a bizarre accident in July of 2016. While battling depression Carr found an outlet in shooting pool and he got hooked playing at his favorite pool hall, Axe House in Hoover.

This is Carr’s story from his accident almost six years ago to his recent success shooting pool in Vegas..

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.