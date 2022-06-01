LawCall
Alabama basketball team manager Charlie Pierce Wilson dies

Officials confirm to WBRC that Wilson was 20 years old.
Officials confirm to WBRC that Wilson was 20 years old.(Gray News)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama’s Men’s Basketball team announced on social media that basketball team manager Charlie Pierce Wilson has died.

Officials confirm to WBRC that Wilson was 20 years old. Wilson was with the team for about one year, but had a big impact on staff and players while there.. A GoFundMe made for Wilson confirmed that he died unexpectedly.

We extend our condolences to Wilson’s family, friends, and the Alabama Men’s Basketball Team.

