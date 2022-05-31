University of Montevallo fishing team wins Bass Pro Shops School of the Year for 2nd time

LawCall
UM Fishing Team Named School of the Year for the Second Consecutive Year
By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 9:48 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MONTEVALLO, Ala. (WBRC) - The University of Montevallo fishing team was once again crowned the Bass Pro Shops School of the Year presented by Abu Garcia.

Nearly 200 collegiate bass fishing teams, from across the nation, competed in the Bass Pro Shops 2022 Boat US Collegiate Bass Fishing Championship tournament at Pickwick Lake in Florence on May 26-27.

UM was named School of the Year for getting the most cumulative points at the tournament.

The fishing team is part of the UM President’s Outdoor Scholars Program.

Montevallo became just the third school to win back-to-back School of the Year honors in the history of the sport.

”There are only two other programs that have won this title twice,” said UM Head Fishing Coach William Crawford. “To be able to do that again is a real honor and shows the hard work that our guys have put forth this year.”

”It’s hard to get a repeat title because everybody is gunning for you. We stepped up to the challenge and had another good year. It speaks to the team’s work ethic and commitment to be able to bring another national title home to the University of Montevallo.”

Dr. John W. Stewart, president of the University, said he’s proud of the team for making Montevallo’s fishing team prominent nationally.

”The skill, industry and passion they invest in their sport is truly impressive,” he said. “William Crawford and Scooter Stano are to be commended for their vision and leadership of our Outdoor Scholars Program at Montevallo. Congratulations to these student champions.”

