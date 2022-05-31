Tuscaloosa city & county leaders grapple with gun violence

TUSCALOOSA, Ala, (WBRC) - The recent rash of gun violence in Tuscaloosa County has become a ‘talker,’ particularly with city and county leaders.

The topic came up during up a regularly scheduled public safety committee last week and all sorts of ideas were bantered about.

It’s important to point out the school shooting in Texas last week had nothing to do with the public safety committee’s discussion. It has everything to do with what’s happening here and here’s why.

It comes down to this very basic fact in Tuscaloosa County: Too many people are getting shot and shot at and it’s not just humans getting hit.

“Buildings are getting shot at, cars are getting shot at,” said District Attorney Hays Webb.

Tuscaloosa County District Attorney Hays Webb was part of the discussion with the public safety committee meeting, a meeting in which several ideas were tossed around, but no definitive decision on any of them. It was more of a brain-storming session.

“There was a discussion of whether having additional curfew laws or ordinances possibly,” he said.

The core problem is gun violence: a young child shot and killed in a crossfire mid-March; a 3-year old boy grazed by a bullet at an apartment complex swimming pool two weeks ago; two separate shootings at two different gas stations. It never seems to stop, and therein lies the agonizing frustration for people like Hays Webb.

“To me, whether it’s stated or unstated of dealing with a family unit and unfortunately that’s something that government has a hard time having a role in,” he said.

Compounding the problem for police is the reluctance by some in the community to not step up if they have information that could help solve a crime. Webb finds that mind-boggling.

“The community is unwilling for whatever reason to come forward and assist, so it helps to perpetuate this negative cycle,” he said.

Webb says it’s vital for people in the community to learn to trust the legal system when it comes to helping police solve a crime.

Community leaders like Webb concede there is no magic bullet, no new law or added curfews that will solve it. In the end, he says, it’s really an issue of the heart; making better choices and knowing there are consequences when bullets start flying.

The irony about the gun violence is the district attorney says gun related crimes make up only around 20% of his cases in Tuscaloosa County. The rest is split among drug and burglary type crimes.

