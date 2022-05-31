Tourism experts say high gas prices likely won’t impact Birmingham summer travel

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - AAA experts said a record number of Alabamians are hitting the roads for the Memorial Day holiday despite record-high gasoline prices.

Birmingham travel experts said they don’t expect the high prices to impact summer travel either.

“Although gas prices are up, the desire to travel is way up also,” President and CEO of Greater Birmingham Convention & Visitors Bureau John Oros said. “Unemployment is at record lows. Many consumers who didn’t spend money during the pandemic when they were at home, now they want to spend. They want to spend that money and they want to do it and they want to spend it on travel.”

CEO John Oros said local hotel bookings are already up 10% this year.

“We have concerts back,” Oros said. “Reunions are booking that were canceled last year. You have youth sports going on and leisure group travel is strong.”

Experts with AAA said travelers will come to the area regardless of high summer gas prices, they’ll just find other ways to cut back.

“We are looking at a very, very strong summer,” Oros said. “Despite the fact that gas prices are up, the demand to travel is extremely strong.”

Last year, Birmingham brought in $2.2 million in tourism to the state and they are expecting that to be even higher this year.

