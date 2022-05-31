LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Sylacauga Summer Food Cafe providing free lunches

By Bria Chatman
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 10:00 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Free lunches and snacks will be provided to children 18 years or younger this summer in Sylacauga.

This is a part of the Sylacauga City Schools Summer Food Cafe.

Meals will be available starting June 6 through June 30 from 11:30 a.m. until noon at Indian Valley Elementary School.

According to Feeding America, schools closed during the summer months could equal hunger for children. Some experience higher levels of food insecurity without school lunches.

With several schools in Sylacauga being used for summer enrichment programs, Communications Director Kelley Wasserman believed it was a good idea to make sure children were being fed.

“We wanted to make sure that they are properly taken care of,” says Wasserman, “and not only the children that are coming for assigned events or studies during the summer. But the doors are open to any child age 18 or younger.”

To learn more, visit the Sylacauga City School website.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sharon Simmons left from her assigned job location around 2:27 p.m in Birmingham.
Authorities recapture inmate who escaped Sunday afternoon
ALEA is urging Alabamians to sign up for CodeRED alerts.
ALEA urging Alabamians to sign up for CodeRED system
The crash happened around 5:40 p.m. on May 29, 2022.
UPDATE: All lanes of I-20 in St. Clair Co. reopen after crash
At this time, officials have not confirmed why the dive team was deployed.
Possible drowning at Smith Lake in Cullman County
ALEA: 62-year-old woman killed in motorcycle accident on I-20; man faces several charges

Latest News

Public mass shootings in the U.S. are becoming more deadly according to University of Alabama...
Public mass shooting becoming more deadly according to UA Criminology professor
WBRC DOJ working to remove illegal guns
Experts say permitless carry could make it harder for law enforcement to confiscate illegal guns
WBRC DOJ working to remove illegal guns
WBRC DOJ working to remove illegal guns
WBRC Red Mountain Expressway work
WBRC Red Mountain Expressway work