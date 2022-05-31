Sylacauga Summer Food Cafe providing free lunches

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Free lunches and snacks will be provided to children 18 years or younger this summer in Sylacauga.

This is a part of the Sylacauga City Schools Summer Food Cafe.

Meals will be available starting June 6 through June 30 from 11:30 a.m. until noon at Indian Valley Elementary School.

According to Feeding America, schools closed during the summer months could equal hunger for children. Some experience higher levels of food insecurity without school lunches.

With several schools in Sylacauga being used for summer enrichment programs, Communications Director Kelley Wasserman believed it was a good idea to make sure children were being fed.

“We wanted to make sure that they are properly taken care of,” says Wasserman, “and not only the children that are coming for assigned events or studies during the summer. But the doors are open to any child age 18 or younger.”

To learn more, visit the Sylacauga City School website.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.