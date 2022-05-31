LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

SWEET! Heavenly Donut Company giving away free donut Friday

Heavenly Donut Company is giving away a free donut Friday.
Heavenly Donut Company is giving away a free donut Friday.(Heavenly Donut Comp.)
By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Are you ready for this? National Donut Day is June 3, that’s a Friday so calories don’t count right?

The Heavenly Donut Company will be giving away a FREE Glazed or Blueberry Cake Donut to everyone who stops by their store from 4 a.m. to 6 p.m. There is no purchase necessary. They will also give all active-duty military and veterans a free cup of Heavenly Blend coffee.

Heavenly Donut Company is giving away a free donut Friday.
Heavenly Donut Company is giving away a free donut Friday.(Heavenly Donut Comp.)

The Heavenly Donut Food Truck will be at Brookwood Hospital from 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. as well. Donuts are available for purchase on the truck.

The Heavenly Donut Company has also partnered with The Salvation Army to give away donuts at the VA Hospital. I

National Donut Day was established in 1938 by the Chicago Salvation Army.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to ICE, “Operation Lost Souls” recovered 70 missing children who range in ages from...
70 missing children recovered from human trafficking operation in Texas, ICE says
Sharon Simmons left from her assigned job location around 2:27 p.m in Birmingham.
Authorities recapture inmate who escaped Sunday afternoon
At this time, officials have not confirmed why the dive team was deployed.
One dead after drowning in Smith Lake Memorial Day
Drowning investigation in Southside
Authorities identify drowning victim in Southside
ALEA: 62-year-old woman killed in motorcycle accident on I-20; man faces several charges

Latest News

Source: WBRC video
Shelby County Schools summer lunch program
Source: WBRC video
City leaders trying to stop gun violence in Tuscaloosa
Homicide investigation in 4200 block of 41st Avenue North
20-year-old man shot and killed Tuesday afternoon in north Birmingham
Homicide investigation in 4200 block of 41st Avenue North
Homicide investigation in 4200 block of 41st Avenue North