SWEET! Heavenly Donut Company giving away free donut Friday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Are you ready for this? National Donut Day is June 3, that’s a Friday so calories don’t count right?

The Heavenly Donut Company will be giving away a FREE Glazed or Blueberry Cake Donut to everyone who stops by their store from 4 a.m. to 6 p.m. There is no purchase necessary. They will also give all active-duty military and veterans a free cup of Heavenly Blend coffee.

Heavenly Donut Company is giving away a free donut Friday. (Heavenly Donut Comp.)

The Heavenly Donut Food Truck will be at Brookwood Hospital from 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. as well. Donuts are available for purchase on the truck.

The Heavenly Donut Company has also partnered with The Salvation Army to give away donuts at the VA Hospital. I

National Donut Day was established in 1938 by the Chicago Salvation Army.

