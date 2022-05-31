LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Stillman College adding three new sports this fall

Stillman College, Tuscaloosa, Ala.
Stillman College, Tuscaloosa, Ala.(WBRC)
By Bryan Henry
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala, (WBRC) - Major developments in the sports department at Stillman College! Three new sports are coming and they’ll debut this fall.

We’ll go down the list. The new programs will be women’s volleyball and bowling for men and women. Stillman currently has men and women’s basketball, baseball, softball, cross-country and track.

By adding women’s volleyball and bowling, Stillman leaders believe this will translate into an enrollment increase. Right now, the current enrollment is close to 800.

“And also it will do wonders for enrollment. You’ll see a spike in what we’re doing right now in terms of what our student-body looks like. It will give us better branding because we have new branding materials across our campus, so adding three news sports will help us promote that branding, so we have an agreement with Shingdig Family Entertainment Center on U.S. 82 so it will be a place where our team practices and competes,” said Stillman College Athletic Director Terrance Whittle.

Tryouts begin Wednesday. Whittle says there will be a cost associated with the new sports such as uniforms, but the overall costs should be kept to a minimum.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to ICE, “Operation Lost Souls” recovered 70 missing children who range in ages from...
70 missing children recovered from human trafficking operation in Texas, ICE says
Sharon Simmons left from her assigned job location around 2:27 p.m in Birmingham.
Authorities recapture inmate who escaped Sunday afternoon
At this time, officials have not confirmed why the dive team was deployed.
One dead after drowning in Smith Lake Memorial Day
Drowning investigation in Southside
Authorities identify drowning victim in Southside
ALEA: 62-year-old woman killed in motorcycle accident on I-20; man faces several charges

Latest News

A woman is accused of driving a truck into a mobile home in Piedmont.
Woman accused of driving truck into mobile home in Piedmont
TPD: Driver hits parked vehicles at Tuscaloosa Hyundai SOURCE: Wade Kelley
VIDEO: Driver injured, accused of hitting several vehicles at Tuscaloosa dealership
TPD: Driver hits parked vehicles at Tuscaloosa Hyundai SOURCE: Wade Kelley
TPD: Driver hits parked vehicles at Tuscaloosa Hyundai SOURCE: Wade Kelley
The alligator will be relocated to a safer area.
Large alligator removed from Lufkin’s Jones Park Lake