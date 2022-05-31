Stillman College adding three new sports this fall

TUSCALOOSA, Ala, (WBRC) - Major developments in the sports department at Stillman College! Three new sports are coming and they’ll debut this fall.

We’ll go down the list. The new programs will be women’s volleyball and bowling for men and women. Stillman currently has men and women’s basketball, baseball, softball, cross-country and track.

By adding women’s volleyball and bowling, Stillman leaders believe this will translate into an enrollment increase. Right now, the current enrollment is close to 800.

“And also it will do wonders for enrollment. You’ll see a spike in what we’re doing right now in terms of what our student-body looks like. It will give us better branding because we have new branding materials across our campus, so adding three news sports will help us promote that branding, so we have an agreement with Shingdig Family Entertainment Center on U.S. 82 so it will be a place where our team practices and competes,” said Stillman College Athletic Director Terrance Whittle.

Tryouts begin Wednesday. Whittle says there will be a cost associated with the new sports such as uniforms, but the overall costs should be kept to a minimum.

