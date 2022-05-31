LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Red Mountain Expressway construction moving along

WBRC Red Mountain Expressway work
By Josh Gauntt
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you drive through Birmingham, you’ve definitely hit all the road work happening on Red Mountain Expressway. This project has been in the works for years, but COVID delayed it. The goal is make the heavily traveled road safer and less congested.

ALDOT is replacing the old guardrail on the Red Mountain Expressway that’s been there since the 70s with a concrete median barrier. That should be complete before the World Games.

A lot of the work has been taking place at night. Lanes will also be widened between 21st Street and Highlands and will have longer connector ramps so traffic doesn’t stack up as much in the mornings and afternoons.

“That will give them a longer distance to merge into traffic but it also if they are going to Highlands to exit, they will not have to get into the thru traffic and the same thing if you are leaving in the afternoons,” DeJarvis Leonard, with ALDOT’s East Central Region said.

Crews will add the additional lanes and then repave and restripe the expressway after the World Games, with everything finished by the spring of 2023. A private company is also clearing the Red Mountain cut portion giving it a much-needed facelift as well.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sharon Simmons left from her assigned job location around 2:27 p.m in Birmingham.
Authorities recapture inmate who escaped Sunday afternoon
ALEA is urging Alabamians to sign up for CodeRED alerts.
ALEA urging Alabamians to sign up for CodeRED system
According to ICE, “Operation Lost Souls” recovered 70 missing children who range in ages from...
70 missing children recovered from human trafficking operation in Texas, ICE says
At this time, officials have not confirmed why the dive team was deployed.
Possible drowning at Smith Lake in Cullman County
The crash happened around 5:40 p.m. on May 29, 2022.
UPDATE: All lanes of I-20 in St. Clair Co. reopen after crash

Latest News

Public mass shootings in the U.S. are becoming more deadly according to University of Alabama...
Public mass shooting becoming more deadly according to UA Criminology professor
WBRC DOJ working to remove illegal guns
Experts say permitless carry could make it harder for law enforcement to confiscate illegal guns
'No kid hungry' program in Sylacauga starts Tuesday
Sylacauga Summer Food Cafe providing free lunches
WBRC DOJ working to remove illegal guns
WBRC DOJ working to remove illegal guns