Red Mountain Expressway construction moving along

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you drive through Birmingham, you’ve definitely hit all the road work happening on Red Mountain Expressway. This project has been in the works for years, but COVID delayed it. The goal is make the heavily traveled road safer and less congested.

ALDOT is replacing the old guardrail on the Red Mountain Expressway that’s been there since the 70s with a concrete median barrier. That should be complete before the World Games.

A lot of the work has been taking place at night. Lanes will also be widened between 21st Street and Highlands and will have longer connector ramps so traffic doesn’t stack up as much in the mornings and afternoons.

“That will give them a longer distance to merge into traffic but it also if they are going to Highlands to exit, they will not have to get into the thru traffic and the same thing if you are leaving in the afternoons,” DeJarvis Leonard, with ALDOT’s East Central Region said.

Crews will add the additional lanes and then repave and restripe the expressway after the World Games, with everything finished by the spring of 2023. A private company is also clearing the Red Mountain cut portion giving it a much-needed facelift as well.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.