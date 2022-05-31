Public mass shooting becoming more deadly according to UA Criminology professor

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Public mass shootings in the U.S. are becoming more deadly according to University of Alabama criminologist Dr. Adam Lankford. His 2020 study shows shootings of more than 8 people have doubled in frequency since 2010.

“Not only do we have a lot of these incidents, but we have some of the worst ones in terms of the number of fatalities and elementary school children being targeted. It certainly paints a grim picture when you look at those stats,” Lankford said.

Lankford says the shootings aren’t random and that the gunmen are learning from each other according to his research.

“This is often learned behavior. The role models who are mass murderers who are inspiring subsequent mass murderers and that’s why we see these contagion copycat effects being so problematic,” Lankford said.

Lankford’s previous studies found that in the U.S., people’s chances of being killed in a mass shooting are greater if they’re at work or school compared to incidents typically happening near military bases overseas. In more than half of the U.S. incidents, Lankford says the shooter had more than one firearm. Many of them didn’t own firearms until the last year of their attack.

So what’s the solution? Some states have red flag laws which give family members or law enforcement the right to legally remove guns, temporarily, from a person who may be a danger to others or themselves. Currently in Alabama, domestic abusers can’t have guns as well as those convicted of violent crimes, but some say the law needs more teeth to include more situations.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.