LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Pilot program for veteran PTSD treatment expanding across the state

PTSD treatment saving lives
PTSD treatment saving lives
By Kailey Schuyler
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - More Alabama veterans can now access a treatment to fight symptoms of PTSD.

Currently, the treatment is only available in Cullman County as part of a pilot program.

“My wife would have probably buried me four years ago.”

Army Veteran Brian Monk says a new PTSD treatment saved his life. He’s not alone.

“We know we have prevented at least 14 suicides in just Cullman County,” said Retired Air Force Colonel Ken Brown.

The treatment is administered through a shot.

“It’s called the Stellate Ganglion Blockage shot. It is a shot of novocaine type of material to the nerve in the neck. It controls the fighter flight portion of the brain. It basically resets the nervous system,” said Brown.

Alabama lawmakers have allocated $200,000 to make a limited number of treatments free for the SBG pilot program. Brown says the data collected this year will hopefully result in more funding for Alabama Veterans.

“We have sat around 200 people to get the shot so far. We have had very good success; around 80 to 90 percent of them do not have another shot for about another year.”

Brown says it’s not a cure, but it’s better than the alternatives.

“It certainly seems to be a more effective treatment than the depression and antipsychotic meds they are being administered through the VA.”

Although the program is expanding to veterans across the state... there are several steps a veteran or first responder must do to get it.

First, they must travel to Cullman VFW Wellstone Center for an evaluation. Then they will be directed to St. Vincent’s Hospital in Birmingham actually to get the shot.

If you are interested you can call Wellstone or the Cullman County VFW. If you suffer from PTSD and are skeptical about whether SGB may be right for you, the Cullman VFW holds an SGB support group every night at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sharon Simmons left from her assigned job location around 2:27 p.m in Birmingham.
Authorities recapture inmate who escaped Sunday afternoon
According to ICE, “Operation Lost Souls” recovered 70 missing children who range in ages from...
70 missing children recovered from human trafficking operation in Texas, ICE says
At this time, officials have not confirmed why the dive team was deployed.
Possible drowning at Smith Lake in Cullman County
ALEA: 62-year-old woman killed in motorcycle accident on I-20; man faces several charges
Drowning investigation in Southside
Authorities identify drowning victim in Southside

Latest News

Colorado Parks and Wildlife confirms this is the boat that capsized at Lake Pueblo on May 29,...
Overcrowding and wind likely factors in boat capsizing on Lake Pueblo, officials say; body recovered early Tuesday
A woman is accused of driving a truck into a mobile home in Piedmont.
Woman accused of driving truck into mobile home in Piedmont
If you drive through Birmingham, you've definitely hit all the road work happening on Red...
Red Mountain Expressway construction moving along
Public mass shootings in the U.S. are becoming more deadly according to University of Alabama...
Public mass shootings becoming more deadly according to UA Criminology professor