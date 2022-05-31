LawCall
Mountain Brook graduate is Individual NCAA Men’s Golf Champion

Gordon Sargent
Gordon Sargent(Vanderbilt University)
By Brian Pope
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Vanderbilt University golfer and 2021 Mountain Brook graduate Gordon Sargent is the Individual NCAA Men’s Champion.

Sargent knocked in a birdie putt on the first hole of a Four Man Playoff to win the Individual NCAA Men’s Championship.

Sargent is the first freshman to win the title since 2007, and just the ninth in history.

