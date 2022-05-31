Mountain Brook graduate is Individual NCAA Men’s Golf Champion

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Vanderbilt University golfer and 2021 Mountain Brook graduate Gordon Sargent is the Individual NCAA Men’s Champion.

Sargent knocked in a birdie putt on the first hole of a Four Man Playoff to win the Individual NCAA Men’s Championship.

Sargent is the first freshman to win the title since 2007, and just the ninth in history.

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.