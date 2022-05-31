LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Minor charged with reckless murder of Montgomery teen

The Montgomery Police Department has arrested and charged a minor in connection to an early...
The Montgomery Police Department has arrested and charged a minor in connection to an early Sunday morning homicide of a 15-year-old.(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has made an arrest in a weekend shooting that took the life of a teenage boy.

Police have arrested and charged another Montgomery boy with reckless murder, though the suspect’s name and specific age were not released.

The suspect is accused of shooting to death 15-year-old Cameron Pettiway Sunday around 1 a.m. in the area of Highland Avenue and Summitt Street.

The suspect was arrested Tuesday and transported to the Montgomery County Youth Facility.

No other details about the homicide, including a possible motive, were immediately released as the investigation continues.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to ICE, “Operation Lost Souls” recovered 70 missing children who range in ages from...
70 missing children recovered from human trafficking operation in Texas, ICE says
Sharon Simmons left from her assigned job location around 2:27 p.m in Birmingham.
Authorities recapture inmate who escaped Sunday afternoon
Homicide investigation in 4200 block of 41st Avenue North
21-year-old man shot and killed Tuesday afternoon in north Birmingham identified
Homicide investigation on Center Street N Birmingham
Birmingham homicide victim found in front yard ID’d
The Charleston Police Department says multiple people were shot in downtown Charleston Monday...
10 wounded in S.C. mass shooting, mayor says

Latest News

Heavenly Donut Company is giving away a free donut Friday.
SWEET! Heavenly Donut Company giving away free donuts Friday
Homicide investigation on Center Street N Birmingham
Birmingham homicide victim found in front yard ID’d
David Carr from Midfield, AL is skill level 3 player in pool and yet recently Carr won the APA...
VIDEO; David Carr Pool Player
Homicide investigation in 4200 block of 41st Avenue North
21-year-old man shot and killed Tuesday afternoon in north Birmingham identified
First Alert Desk: Fatal Trussville shooting
First Alert Desk: Fatal Trussville shooting