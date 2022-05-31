Local water park thinks the higher gas prices may boost their bottom line

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The high gas prices on this Memorial Day may have changed your travel plans or where you decided to cool off and for some local businesses, that could actually be a good thing.

Splash Adventure was packed all day Monday. We spoke with park management and they believe high gas prices could actually be boosting their bottom line.

“That’s what we’re thinking. We’re seeing a lot of really good things happening. A lot of locals are coming out because they can’t make it to Disney or whatever. So we love being in the backyard of Birmingham,” said Park Marketing Manager Alex Ramsey.

The team expects the park to only get busier now that Memorial Day has arrived. This means they will be open 7 days a week, a fact that many locals look forward to taking advantage of during the summer.

“We’re a very small family and we don’t have the opportunity to have a big barbecue or get together, so Splash Adventure is kind of like our extended family and we just come out here and make the best of our days,” said season pass holder Lynn Lee.

It wasn’t just the locals out and about. Several families traveled from beyond state lines, battling those high prices in search of a good time.

“We just wanted to come and have fun. We just saved a little bit of extra money for that gas and we just come here. Why not,” asked Mississippi resident Edgar Garcia.

Perhaps no one had a better time than the kids this Memorial Day.

“It just feels really good today and the water. It happens to be a great day to have fun. Meeting a bunch of new friends, we’re having a great time. Yea we just met some new people over there. The lazy river is our favorite. We also love that slide over there. It’s just a really fun day today,” said Brody O’Donnell and Cash Langston.

The two even knew who to thank for making their care free afternoon possible.

“Thank you for your service.” “And we love you and we’re always going to be behind you. Thank you for protecting and serving our country.”

Park officials tell me the crowd is right in line with what they saw last year, and believe the additional two new rides opening over the next few weeks will encourage more to come out.

