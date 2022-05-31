LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Hoover summer feeding program begins June 1

The Meals in Motion Bus will be at the Hoover Public Library from June 1 to June 30.
The Meals in Motion Bus will be at the Hoover Public Library from June 1 to June 30.(Hoover City Schools)
By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) -School is out and most kids are thinking about vacation or sleeping in, not where their next meal will come from. But hunger is a big issue for hundreds of children in Hoover.

This year, Hoover City Schools is bringing back its free summer feeding program.

The Meals in Motion Bus will be at the Hoover Public Library from June 1 to June 30.

Families can pick up the free meals for their children from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday-Thursday. There will not be a free meal, June 20.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to ICE, “Operation Lost Souls” recovered 70 missing children who range in ages from...
70 missing children recovered from human trafficking operation in Texas, ICE says
Sharon Simmons left from her assigned job location around 2:27 p.m in Birmingham.
Authorities recapture inmate who escaped Sunday afternoon
At this time, officials have not confirmed why the dive team was deployed.
One dead after drowning in Smith Lake Memorial Day
Drowning investigation in Southside
Authorities identify drowning victim in Southside
ALEA: 62-year-old woman killed in motorcycle accident on I-20; man faces several charges

Latest News

ADPH: More than 1.3M positive COVID-19 cases
Garth Brooks sign at Protective Stadium
Garth Brooks sign at Protective Stadium
41-year-old Sterrett man killed in crash on U.S. 280
Missing Child
Mobile PD reports missing woman, 3 children have been found