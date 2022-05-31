Hoover summer feeding program begins June 1

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) -School is out and most kids are thinking about vacation or sleeping in, not where their next meal will come from. But hunger is a big issue for hundreds of children in Hoover.

This year, Hoover City Schools is bringing back its free summer feeding program.

The Meals in Motion Bus will be at the Hoover Public Library from June 1 to June 30.

Families can pick up the free meals for their children from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday-Thursday. There will not be a free meal, June 20.

