20-year-old man shot and killed Tuesday afternoon in north Birmingham

The shooting happened in the 4200 block of 41st Avenue North.
The shooting happened in the 4200 block of 41st Avenue North.(None)
By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 2:09 PM CDT
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating their second homicide of the day Tuesday.

The shooting happened in the 4200 block of 41st Avenue North. The victim is a 20-year-old man who was found shot to death inside the home on a couch.

Police say a group of men came to the home and fired shots inside, killing the man.

No arrests have been made.

Another homicide happened earlier Tuesday at 1116 Center Street North in southwest Birmingham.

