GasBuddy: ‘Odds are rising that we’ll eventually see the national average reach that dreaded $5 per gallon’

For the sixth consecutive week we saw a jump at the pump, with national prices rising 0.9 cents from a week ago to $4.60 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million individual price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

The national average is up 42.8 cents from a month ago and $1.56 per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 4.0 cents in the last week and stands at $5.50 per gallon.

According to AAA, Alabama’s average is $4.30 a gallon.

“After several weeks of soaring gas prices, last week saw prices nationally slow down ahead of Memorial Day, but I’m afraid the good news ends there,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “While gasoline demand has been seasonally soft, the large decline in refining capacity over the last few years has meant that refiners are struggling to produce even lower amounts of refined products. This has led inventories to struggle to see any gains, boosting concern that they won’t be able to catch up.”

“As a result of the continued decline in gasoline inventories in recent weeks, wholesale gas prices surged last week, which will likely boost prices at the pump in short order. Motorists in the Great Lakes could see prices jump early in the week to new record highs, and the rest of the nation will follow. Odds are rising that we’ll eventually see the national average reach that dreaded $5 per gallon.”

FUEL DEMAND

According to GasBuddy demand data driven by its Pay with GasBuddy card, U.S. retail gasoline demand saw a slight rise last week (Sun-Sat). Nationally, weekly gasoline rose 0.6% from the prior week, while demand fell 0.0% in PADD 1, rose 0.4% in PADD 2, rose 0.9% in PADD 3, rose 1.9% in PADD 4, and was up 0.6% in PADD 5.

GAS PRICE TRENDS

The states with the lowest average prices: Georgia ($4.12), Arkansas ($4.13), and Kansas ($4.14).The states with the highest prices: California ($6.14), Hawaii ($5.42), and Nevada ($5.27).

Click here for GasBuddy on WBRC to check the lowest prices in your area.

